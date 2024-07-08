What Happens When You Suppress Your Emotions, How Does It Affects Your Mental Health?

We all are in a particular phase and no doubt life is a roller coaster ride everyday the jumps get higher. Every human being deals with these situations in a very different manner. But one thing is very common: hiding the emotions. This is injected in our veins that showing emotions brings you nothing. But the reality is different. It brings you a lot. So if you decide to express your emotion or atleast validate them on your own this brings peace, calmness, clarity and joy. If you change the scenario where you are bottling up the emotions then this will bring you anxiety, panic, restlessness,and stress. Understanding the concept of well being will help you to know why it is necessary to express the emotion.

How Hiding Effects on Mental Health:

Increased Stress: When you hide your emotions you are contributing to trigger the stress. THe emotions become baggage and you will feel emotionally heavy. This can make you irritated and frustrated.

Difficulty in Coping Up: Because the emotions are not being validated and channelised. This creates frustration and a sense of unheard. This leads to creating an isolation space that gives comfort but when it comes to communicating you are not able to cope up with the anxiety and fear.

Losing Hope: No communication makes you feel unwanted. This might trigger the emotions and you break down at a sensitive time. Where everything seems going out of your hand

Emotional Build up: Not releasing the emotion the right time builds an emotional baggage in your heart and mind. Which directly affects the peace of your mind.

Not releasing the emotion the right time builds an emotional baggage in your heart and mind. Which directly affects the peace of your mind. Health Issues: Suppressed emotions can manifest as physical symptoms like headaches, stomachaches, and weakened immune function.

Although it is not easy to express the emotions, that doesn't mean you will suppress the emotions. This habit will only contribute to making life more unpeaceful. The truth is, emotions are messengers. They tell us something's important, that we need to take care. Ignoring them is like shutting our ears to a fire alarm. Expressing our feelings, even the uncomfortable ones, is scary sometimes. But it's also liberating.

It allows us to connect with others on a deeper level, to build trust and understanding. It lets us process what's going on inside and move forward in a healthy way. So next time you feel a wave of emotion rise, don't push it away. Breathe it in, acknowledge it, and find a way to let it out, whether through talking to a friend, writing it down, or simply allowing yourself to cry. Remember, expressing yourself is not a sign of weakness, it's a sign of strength and a vital step towards true well-being.