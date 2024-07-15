What should we have to Detox our body in 24 hours?

In today’s time where everything is adulterated, even the vegetables are grown by adulteration, our bodies need a strong metabolism to regulate and function properly. Today’s youth consume junk food more than homemade food which affects their health in so many ways.

Our bodies should at least once in a week be detoxified. Detoxification can also help in reducing/losing weight too. There are many ways one can use to detoxify their bodies in 24 hours. These 24 hours will help us make healthy choices to eat and drink.

What is Detox?

Detox is basically freeing us from all the toxins that are present in our body. It is a kind of refresh button for our body. Detoxifying our body regulates our body and increases our metabolism. It also helps us reach our health goals so that we remain fit and healthy.

What is Metabolism?

Metabolism breaks down our food to convert it and provide us with energy. With fast metabolism we’ll be more active, fit and productive whereas slow metabolism will make us feel lazy and not fit. Fast metabolism contributes in making us fit whereas slow metabolism will convert our food into fat rather than energy which will eventually make us fat and no energy will be left for us making us lazy.

How to detox our body?

Detoxing our body might sound difficult but it is very easy and can be done at home without having to go anywhere. To detoxify yourself you have to follow these points:

1. Sleep at time and wake up early

2. Eat healthy and nutritious diet

3. Don’t consume alcohol

4. Don’t smoke

5. Drink proper amount of water

6. Be physically active

What to consume when on detoxification?

Foods which are best to avoid while on detox:

1. Fast food

2. Food with sugar

3. Spicy foods

4. Processed food

5. Caffeine (except green tea)

6. Dairy products

Foods which should be consumed while on detox:

1. Garlic

2. Ginger

3. Green tea

4. Flaxseeds

5. Fruits

6. Water

7. Lemon Water