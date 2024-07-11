Why Hair Loss Is More Common In Monsoon? 5 Simple Tips To Maintain The Quality Of Your Hair

Along with the joy and cool breezes with fresh air, the monsoon brings hair worries too. Many people notice their hair falling out more during monsoon. We all need to care extra during the monsoon months there might be a reason that the rainy season is filled with moisture which can soak your hair and make it weak leading to more breakage. The wet weather can irritate your scalp and make it itchy and rough. Rain might wash away some dirt but it can also bring down dust and pollution from the sky.

Sweating during the rainy season can also cause problems when the sweat mixed with dirt can weaken the tiny pores where your hair grows. Sometimes buying fresh vegetables and fruits is harder to find in monsoon which means that you might miss out on the vitamins that keep your hair healthy. But one can protect the hair by using conditioner and serum regularly to keep it moisturized or can learn these simple steps that will help to maintain healthy and strong hair to fight against the monsoon weather.

1 Use A Mild Shampoo - During the monsoon season, your hair is exposed to multiple places and experiences challenges that can cause dryness, fizziness, damage, and even hair loss. Hard shampoos can be heavy for your hair and may result in clearing out the natural hair oil but mild shampoo can be your companion in this case as it helps your hair with the dry and brittle hair by cleansing gently without disturbing the natural moisture balance.

2 Keeps Your Hair Clean And Dry - One of the primary factors of hair loss can be weather and all of us are somehow or the other affected by the weather conditions. The rain brings humidity which can bring various fungal infections and bacteria and if we do not take proper care of our hair like washing or drying it up it builds up the infection and humidity in the hair so try to keep your hair clean and dry hair before tying it up because we think that it might be get dry but no what happens the wet hair collects more dust and leads to hair loss.

3 Drink Enough Water - Hydrating your body is essential for good health one must drink plenty of water in each weather. However, during the rainy season drink a lot of water because dehydration can end up hair loss.

4 Gentle on Color Hair - If you have colored hair the monsoon weather can be harsh and make your hair color fade faster. Mild shampoos are gentle on color-treated hair because they help to preserve the shine of your hair for longer.

5 Promotes Overall Hair Health - By maintaining scalp health, reducing irritation, and preventing dryness one can promote their overall hair health.

By adding these simple tips you can keep your hair follicles healthy and strong during the monsoon season. Remember a healthy scalp is the key to healthy hair growth so prioritizing hair care is a must.