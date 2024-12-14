Why Morning Walks May Be Risky During Winters? Check Expert Says On This

Winter mornings might be serene and perfect for a refreshing walk. However, for many, especially those with respiratory issues, the risk factors hidden in the cold are more than many would have thought. Even though staying active during winter is crucial for general health, understanding how winter conditions affect lung functions and what can be done to minimize potential harm is important.

Kuldeep Kumar Grover, Head of Critical Care and Pulmonology at CK Birla Hospital in Gurugram, explains why morning walks may be risky in winter.

One of the first challenges with winter walking is the impact of cold dry air on the respiratory system. Cold air can cause the contraction of the airways when a person inhales, which impairs airflow to the lungs. This may lead to respiratory symptoms such as wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath. For people diagnosed with asthma, COPD, and other lung conditions, contraction can be a serious issue. The body has to work much harder to warm and humidify the cold air, which may cause more strain on the lungs and aggravate other conditions.

Winter weather also contributes to higher levels of air pollution that worsen respiratory health. In winter, temperature inversions are common in which cold air traps pollutants such as car exhaust and industrial emissions near the ground. This kind of pollutant collects at ground level and forms a hazardous combination of air particles. People with asthma or sensitive lungs who walk within such conditions may experience irritation within their airways, making it harder to breathe and risking flare-ups.

Furthermore, since the air during winter is particularly dry, it contributes to dehydration, which may also play a role in weakening the respiration system. The dry air of winter dries the neck and respiratory pathways, bringing discomfort while breathing. This is challenging for people already prone to dehydration in the first place, such as the elderly and people with chronic health conditions, whose symptoms exacerbate into dry coughs and further sensitivity to cold air.

These are the physical struggles of winter. Additionally, this time of the year is associated with respiratory infections such as flu and pneumonia. When the temperature gets low, it weakens the immune system. Cold air causes the mucous membranes in the respiratory system to dry, thus their ability to catch and get rid of harmful pathogens gets reduced and there is a chance for infection.

Still, winter walking can be part of a healthy routine if precautions are taken. For example, proper clothing such as layers, scarves, and gloves help maintain body heat and prevent discomfort. A scarf or mask also humidifies the air and makes breathing easier. Warm up indoors before going out to give the body time to adjust. And, above all, drink plenty of fluids because the proper hydration of the body can counteract the effects of dry air.