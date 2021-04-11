LIVE: 'Tika Utsav' to give COVID-19 vaccine jabs to maximum people to begin today

11 April 2021, 08:58 AM
Jammu and Kashmir: 3 terrorists killed, 2 jawans injured in Shopian encounter, AK-47 and pistol recovered.
Jammu & Kashmir: Search operation underway after the encounter broke out in Hadipora of Shopian last night. Three terrorists affiliated with terror outfit Al-Badre were killed by the security forces.
(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/TBcY22kB5z
— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021
11 April 2021, 08:53 AM
Delhi: 7,897 COVID-19 cases on Saturday in the national capital take its total tally to 7.14 lakh.
Delhi Health Bulletin - 10th April 2021#DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/zvOvcAoE38
— CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) April 10, 2021
11 April 2021, 08:11 AM
Maharashtra: Mumbai wears a deserted look as a weekend lockdown has been imposed in the city to check the COVID-19 spread.
#COVID19 | Streets in Mumbai wear a deserted look as weekend lockdown has been imposed in the city to contain the pandemic
Visuals from near CST station pic.twitter.com/A5Drs0rjYw
— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021
11 April 2021, 07:56 AM
West Bengal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address six public programs including three road roadshows on Sunday in the poll-bound state. 45 assembly constituencies will go to polls in the fifth phase which will take place on April 17.
Shah's public meetings will come a day after West Bengal plunged into chaos when five people were killed, including four in CISF firing, during the fourth phase of polling in the Cooch Behar district. The Election Commission has barred the entry of political leaders from outside in the Cooch Behar district for the next 72 hours.
11 April 2021, 07:55 AM
Maharashtra: On Sunday, the state government will weigh on the possibility of a complete lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases.
11 April 2021, 07:54 AM
A 'Tika Utsav' will begin across the country from Sunday (April 11, 2021). Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a vaccination festival between April 11 and April 14 on the occasion of the birth anniversaries of Jyotiba Phule and Baba Saheb Ambedkar.