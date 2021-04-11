LIVE: 'Tika Utsav' to give COVID-19 vaccine jabs to maximum people to begin today

New Delhi: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to give COVID-19 vaccine jabs to maximum eligible people, a 'Tika Utsav' or vaccine festival will begin across the country from Sunday (April 11, 2021).

During his interaction with chief ministers to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country, PM Modi had called for a vaccination festival between April 11 and April 14 on the occasion of the birth anniversaries of Jyotiba Phule and Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

In other news, the Maharashtra government on Sunday will weigh on the possibility of a complete lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray headed an all-party meeting to discuss the crisis, where a proposal of a complete lockdown for 15 days was also floated. Thackeray is likely to take a final call on Sunday after meeting the COVID-19 task force.

In poll-bound West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address six public programs including three road roadshows on Sunday. 45 assembly constituencies will go to polls in the fifth phase which will take place on April 17.

Shah's public meetings will come a day after West Bengal plunged into chaos when five people were killed, including four in CISF firing, during the fourth phase of polling in the Cooch Behar district. This also resulted in the Election Commission barring the entry of political leaders from outside in the Cooch Behar district for the next 72 hours.

