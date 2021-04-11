हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: 'Tika Utsav' to give COVID-19 vaccine jabs to maximum people to begin today

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to give COVID-19 vaccine jabs to maximum eligible people, a 'Tika Utsav' or vaccine festival will begin across the country from Sunday (April 11, 2021).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, April 11, 2021 - 08:58
Comments |
File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to give COVID-19 vaccine jabs to maximum eligible people, a 'Tika Utsav' or vaccine festival will begin across the country from Sunday (April 11, 2021).

During his interaction with chief ministers to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country, PM Modi had called for a vaccination festival between April 11 and April 14 on the occasion of the birth anniversaries of Jyotiba Phule and Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

In other news, the Maharashtra government on Sunday will weigh on the possibility of a complete lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state. 

On Saturday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray headed an all-party meeting to discuss the crisis, where a proposal of a complete lockdown for 15 days was also floated. Thackeray is likely to take a final call on Sunday after meeting the COVID-19 task force.

In poll-bound West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address six public programs including three road roadshows on Sunday. 45 assembly constituencies will go to polls in the fifth phase which will take place on April 17. 

Shah's public meetings will come a day after West Bengal plunged into chaos when five people were killed, including four in CISF firing, during the fourth phase of polling in the Cooch Behar district. This also resulted in the Election Commission barring the entry of political leaders from outside in the Cooch Behar district for the next 72 hours.

 

Stay tuned to Zee News for lightning-fast news updates:

Live TV

11 April 2021, 08:58 AM

Jammu and Kashmir: 3 terrorists killed, 2 jawans injured in Shopian encounter, AK-47 and pistol recovered.

11 April 2021, 08:53 AM

Delhi: 7,897 COVID-19 cases on Saturday in the national capital take its total tally to 7.14 lakh

11 April 2021, 08:11 AM

Maharashtra: Mumbai wears a deserted look as a weekend lockdown has been imposed in the city to check the COVID-19 spread.

11 April 2021, 07:56 AM

West Bengal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address six public programs including three road roadshows on Sunday in the poll-bound state. 45 assembly constituencies will go to polls in the fifth phase which will take place on April 17.

Shah's public meetings will come a day after West Bengal plunged into chaos when five people were killed, including four in CISF firing, during the fourth phase of polling in the Cooch Behar district. The Election Commission has barred the entry of political leaders from outside in the Cooch Behar district for the next 72 hours.

11 April 2021, 07:55 AM

Maharashtra: On Sunday, the state government will weigh on the possibility of a complete lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases. 

11 April 2021, 07:54 AM

A 'Tika Utsav' will begin across the country from Sunday (April 11, 2021). Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a vaccination festival between April 11 and April 14 on the occasion of the birth anniversaries of Jyotiba Phule and Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

 

