LIVE: Condolences pour in for General Bipin Rawat, cremation tomorrow

9 December 2021, 09:16 AM
The US Indo-Pacific Command has extended its condolences on the demise of CDS Bipin Rawat and 12 others.
"I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of my friend Indian Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat...," Admiral John Aquilino, Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command said. pic.twitter.com/kjEBAvfyaf
9 December 2021, 09:15 AM
A six-year-old child who was in a car with her parents survived while her parents died after a truck overturned on the car near Hyatt Hotel in RK Puram, according to the Delhi Police.
9 December 2021, 09:14 AM
Congress Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to launch a poll campaign in Goa from December 10, for the upcoming state Assembly polls.
9 December 2021, 08:40 AM
The UN Security Council (UNSC) has expressed "deep concern" over this week`s conviction and sentencing of Myanmar`s ousted democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi, former President Win Myint and others. Suu Kyi was found guilty of inciting public unrest and breaching COVID-19 restrictions and sentenced to four years in prison. "The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern at the sentencing of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint and others. Recalling their previous statements, they reiterated their calls for the release of all those who have been arbitrarily detained since 1 February 2021," the UNSC said in a statement."The members of the Security Council once again stressed their continued support for the democratic transition in Myanmar and underlined the need to uphold democratic institutions and processes, refrain from violence, pursue constructive dialogue and reconciliation in accordance with the will and interests of the people of Myanmar, fully respect human rights and fundamental freedoms and uphold the rule of law," the statement added.
9 December 2021, 08:39 AM
Canada will join its allies in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in February to send China a message over its human rights record, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said. Australia and Britain will join the diplomatic boycott, their prime ministers said on Wednesday, as other allies weighed similar moves to protest at China's human rights record. China, meanwhile, has denied all rights abuses.
9 December 2021, 08:25 AM
The Centre will move `The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill 2021` in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday for consideration and passing. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is to move the Bill during the proceedings of the House to be commenced after lunch.
9 December 2021, 08:24 AM
IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari reaches the chopper crash site near Coonoor in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu. Watch the video below:
#WATCH | IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari reaches the chopper crash site near Coonoor in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu
13 people including CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife lost their lives in the accident on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/djgoBu6Y4B
9 December 2021, 08:23 AM
At UNSC meeting on Syria and use of chemical weapons, Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to UN, said, "India has been repeatedly cautioning against the possibility of terrorist entities and individuals gaining access to chemical weapons."
9 December 2021, 08:22 AM
After the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat yesterday (December 8), Army Vice Chief Lt Gen Chandi Prasad Mohanty has cut short his two-day visit to Qatar and is returning to Delhi, ANI quoted sources.
9 December 2021, 08:21 AM
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby pays tribute to Rawat.
#WATCH | Our deepest condolences to the Rawat family, the Indian military, and the people of India after the tragic death of Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash... and the families of the other victims of the crash: Pentagon Press Secy John Kirby pic.twitter.com/GdIMchQAfh
9 December 2021, 08:19 AM
"We're deeply saddened by the loss of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat & others who died in the crash. He made lasting impact on the Indian military & reinforced our strong military-to-military relationship b/w US & India," said US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Mark Milley.