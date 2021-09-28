LIVE: India records less than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases after 201 days, active count drops to 2.92 lakh

New Delhi: India recorded 18,795 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and saw less than 20,000 fresh infections for the first time in 201 days, the health ministry informed on Tuesday (September 28) morning. With this, the country's active count has come down to 2,92,206, which is also the lowest in 192 days. India also registered 26,030 recoveries and 179 deaths between Monday and Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated 35 crop varieties with special traits to the nation today. During the virtual programme, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the newly constructed campus of the National Institute of Biotic Stress Management Raipur.

Later in the day, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will review and inspect the Zojila and Z-Morh tunnel projects.

