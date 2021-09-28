हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: India records less than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases after 201 days, active count drops to 2.92 lakh

India also saw 26,030 recoveries and 179 deaths in the last 24 hours.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 28, 2021 - 12:21
File Photo (IANS)

New Delhi: India recorded 18,795 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and saw less than 20,000 fresh infections for the first time in 201 days, the health ministry informed on Tuesday (September 28) morning. With this, the country's active count has come down to 2,92,206, which is also the lowest in 192 days. India also registered 26,030 recoveries and 179 deaths between Monday and Tuesday morning. 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated 35 crop varieties with special traits to the nation today. During the virtual programme, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the newly constructed campus of the National Institute of Biotic Stress Management Raipur. 

Later in the day, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will review and inspect the Zojila and Z-Morh tunnel projects.

28 September 2021, 12:21 PM

PM Narendra Modi: Last year, during the fight against COVID-19, we saw how swarms of locusts attacked several states. By making several efforts, India had stopped the attacks and had saved farmers from suffering huge losses.

28 September 2021, 12:20 PM

PM Modi: In the last 6-7 yrs, science and technology are being used on priority for solutions to the challenges in agriculture. Especially in the changing season, in line with new situations, our focus is on nutritious seeds.

28 September 2021, 11:54 AM

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi dedicates to the nation 35 crop varieties with special traits. He also inaugurated the newly constructed campus of Raipur's National Institute of Biotic Stress Tolerance.

28 September 2021, 11:29 AM

West Bengal: Calcutta HC rules bye-elections in Bhabanipur will be held on September 30. However, the court has observations regarding West Bengal Chief Secretary’s letter citing ‘constitutional crisis’. Now, the next hearing is on November 17. Calcutta HC has also set a deadline till October 7 for West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker to decide on the matter demanding disqualification of MLA Mukul Roy as PAC Chairman.

28 September 2021, 10:28 AM

Delhi: Amid speculations over Kanhaiya Kumar joining Congress, posters welcoming the former JNU Students' Union leader into the party have been put up outside the office in the national capital. 

28 September 2021, 10:25 AM

COVID-19: India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has now crossed 87 crores after more than 1.02 crore doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

28 September 2021, 10:24 AM

COVID-19: India records 18,795 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The health ministry informed that the country saw less than 20,000 fresh infections for the first time in 201 days. With this, the active count has now dropped to 2,92,206, which is also the lowest in 192 days. India also registered 26,030 recoveries and 179 deaths between Monday and Tuesday morning. 

