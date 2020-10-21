हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's former aide moves Bombay HC over 'illegal detention' by NCB

Dipesh Sawant in his plea filed earlier this month has sought compensation of Rs 10 lakh from the NCB.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, October 21, 2020 - 11:26
Comments |

New Delhi: Dipesh Sawant, the former domestic help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court alleging he was illegally detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) before being produced in a local court, reports PTI.

Sawant in his plea filed earlier this month has sought compensation of Rs 10 lakh from the NCB.

The plea came up on Monday before a division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik which posted it for hearing on November 6.

Dipesh Sawant is presently out on bail. Apart from him, Sushant's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and several others were also arrested by the NCB. Rhea walked out of jail after 28 days. 

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

Stay tuned for all the updates on the case.

21 October 2020, 11:26 AM

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor`s death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput`s father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

21 October 2020, 11:26 AM

The NCB launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

21 October 2020, 11:25 AM

"Demetriades has been arrested from a resort in Lonavala area of Mumbai. Drugs have been recovered from his possession. Alprazolam, a tablet that is banned in India was recovered during a raid at his home," an official told ANI.

21 October 2020, 11:25 AM

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court on Tuesday sent accused Agisilaos Demetriades in the drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput`s death case to judicial custody.

21 October 2020, 11:24 AM

Dipesh Sawant, who is presently out on bail, in his plea, claimed violation of his fundamental rights by NCB officials who failed to produce him before the metropolitan magistrate court within 24 hours of taking him into custody.

21 October 2020, 11:23 AM

As per PTI, Dipesh Sawant has been accused of interacting with peddlers and procuring drugs, allegedly on behalf of Rajput, and has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

  • 76,51,107Confirmed
  • 1,15,914Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M14S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day