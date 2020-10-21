LIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's former aide moves Bombay HC over 'illegal detention' by NCB

New Delhi: Dipesh Sawant, the former domestic help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court alleging he was illegally detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) before being produced in a local court, reports PTI.

Sawant in his plea filed earlier this month has sought compensation of Rs 10 lakh from the NCB.

The plea came up on Monday before a division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik which posted it for hearing on November 6.

Dipesh Sawant is presently out on bail. Apart from him, Sushant's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and several others were also arrested by the NCB. Rhea walked out of jail after 28 days.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

Stay tuned for all the updates on the case.