LIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's former aide moves Bombay HC over 'illegal detention' by NCB

21 October 2020, 11:26 AM
The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor`s death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput`s father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.
The NCB launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.
"Demetriades has been arrested from a resort in Lonavala area of Mumbai. Drugs have been recovered from his possession. Alprazolam, a tablet that is banned in India was recovered during a raid at his home," an official told ANI.
The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court on Tuesday sent accused Agisilaos Demetriades in the drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput`s death case to judicial custody.
Dipesh Sawant, who is presently out on bail, in his plea, claimed violation of his fundamental rights by NCB officials who failed to produce him before the metropolitan magistrate court within 24 hours of taking him into custody.
As per PTI, Dipesh Sawant has been accused of interacting with peddlers and procuring drugs, allegedly on behalf of Rajput, and has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.