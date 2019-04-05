Aligarh Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the eighty Lok Sabha constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

It was formed before the 1952 elections and has five Vidhan Sabha segments. The city witnessed The Battle of Aligarh of the Second Anglo-Maratha War.

It is nearly 140 km away from New Delhi. It has a population of about 13,00,000 with 52% male majority. About 62% of the population is Hindu with Muslims and Jains also living here. The city has a sex ratio of 861 females per 1,000 males.

The electors in the Aligarh Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.

Satish Kumar of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from the Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, BJP's Satish Kumar decimated Dr Arvind Kumar Singh of the BSP to win this seat.

The BJP candidate got 514,622 votes in his favour as compared to his BSP rival who got 227,886 votes.

In the last parliamentary polls, there were a total number of 1,793,126 electors out of which 1,064,357 cast their votes.

The voter turnout recorded here was 59.36 % according to the ECI data.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: All You Need To Know

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has fielded Satish Kumar Gautam from the Aligarh Lok Sabha seat, while BSP has declared Ajit Baliyan as its candidate from here.

The seven-phased General Election 2019 will be held throughout the country beginning April 11 till May 19, 2019.

The combined results of the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23, 2019.