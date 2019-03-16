हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Apna Dal (K) forms alliance Congress in UP for Lok Sabha elections 2019; gets 2 seats

Soon after finalisation of the seat-sharing deal, Krishna Patel`s son-in-law Pankaj Niranjan Singh Chandel joined the Congress.

Apna Dal (K) forms alliance Congress in UP for Lok Sabha elections 2019; gets 2 seats

LUCKNOW: Apna Dal’s Krishna Patel (K) faction formed an alliance with the Congress party for Pilihibit and Gonda Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. 

Soon after finalisation of the seat-sharing deal, Krishna Patel`s son-in-law Pankaj Niranjan Singh Chandel joined the Congress. He was welcomed by its Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

The Apna Dal (K) is led by its founder Sone Lal Patel`s widow, Krishna Patel.

The development comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) entered joined hands with the Apna Dal's Sone Lal faction led by Anupriya Patel, a Union Minister in the Narendra Modi government. Patel will contest from Mirzapur Constituency.

The Apna Dal was founded by Sone Lal Patel, who died in a car crash in 2009. The party later split into two factions between his widow Krishna Patel and elder daughter Anupriya Patel. 

