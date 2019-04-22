Banda Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.

Kodarma Lok Sabha constituency comprises of five assembly segments - Baberu, Naraini, Banda, Chitrakoot and Manikpur.

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission.

Banda Lok Sabha seat is always known to be the traditional seat of BJP but after the formation of Jharkhand, it has become one of the most secured and unbeatable seats for BJP.

BJP leader Bhairon Prasad Mishra is the sitting Member of Parliament from here.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Mishra received 3,42,066 votes and defeated Bahujan Samaj Party candidate RK Singh Patel who got 2,26,278 votes.

In the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Patel is contesting from the seat on BJP ticket against Congress candidate Balkumar Patel. Samajwadi Party has fielded Shyama Charan Gupta while CPIM)

has fielded Mahendra from the seat.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19 and the counting of votes will take on May 23. The polling is scheduled to happen in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies of

seven states during the third phase.

