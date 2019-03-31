हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
In the 2019 election, the main contest in Baramulla is between Muhammad Akbar Lone of the National Conference (NC), Raja Aijaz Ali of the Peoples Conference (PC) and Abdul Qayoom Wani of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). 

Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency

Baramulla is one of the six Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in five phases and Baramulla will be going to polls in the first phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency comprises of fifteen assembly segments namely, Karnah, Kupwara, Lolab, Handwara, Langate, Uri, Rafiabad, Sopore, Gurez, Bandipora, Sonawari, Sangrama, Baramulla, Gulmarg and Pattan.

The voting population in Baramulla is predominantly Muslim, with a small minority of Sikh voters. While most Kashmiri Pandits had migrated out of the Valley in the early 1990s, some members of the community still reside in the constituency. 

In the 2019 election, the main contest in Baramulla is between Muhammad Akbar Lone of the National Conference (NC), Raja Aijaz Ali of the Peoples Conference (PC) and Abdul Qayoom Wani of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In all, there are nine candidates who are in the fray for the election. 

In Baramulla, 76.15 per cent or 4,66,039 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 15 candidates who were in the fray, the deposits of 13 of them were forfeited. 

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's Muzaffar Hussain Baig had won the seat by a margin of 29,219 votes. 

In 2009, National Conference (NC) MP Sharief-ud-din Shariq was the winner by securing 2,03,022 votes while his closest rival Peoples Democratic Party's Mohammad Dilawar Mir had bagegd 1,38,208 votes.

