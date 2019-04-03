Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency of Jammu and Kashmir: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Baramulla is one of the six Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in five phases and Baramulla will be going to polls in the first phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency comprises of fifteen assembly segments namely, Karnah, Kupwara, Lolab, Handwara, Langate, Uri, Rafiabad, Sopore, Gurez, Bandipora, Sonawari, Sangrama, Baramulla, Gulmarg and Pattan.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency of Jammu and Kashmir.

1 JAHANGIR KHAN Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party 2 ABDUL QAYOOM WANI Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party 3 HAJI FAROOQ AHMAD MIR Indian National Congress 4 MOHAMMAD AKBAR LONE Jammu & Kashmir National Conference 5 MOHD MAQBOOL WAR Bharatiya Janata Party 6 RAJA AIJAZ ALI Jammu & Kashmir People Conference 7 JAVID AHMAD QURESHI Independent 8 SYED NAJEEB SHAH NAQVI Independent 9 ENGINEER RASHID Independent

The voting population in Baramulla is predominantly Muslim, with a small minority of Sikh voters. While most Kashmiri Pandits had migrated out of the Valley in the early 1990s, some members of the community still reside in the constituency.

In the 2019 election, the main contest in Baramulla is between Muhammad Akbar Lone of the National Conference (NC), Raja Aijaz Ali of the Peoples Conference (PC) and Abdul Qayoom Wani of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In all, there are nine candidates who are in the fray for the election.

In Baramulla, 76.15 per cent or 4,66,039 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 15 candidates who were in the fray, the deposits of 13 of them were forfeited.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's Muzaffar Hussain Baig had won the seat by a margin of 29,219 votes.

In 2009, National Conference (NC) MP Sharief-ud-din Shariq was the winner by securing 2,03,022 votes while his closest rival Peoples Democratic Party's Mohammad Dilawar Mir had bagged 1,38,208 votes.