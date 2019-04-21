Betul Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. This constituency is reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes. It covers the entire Betul and Harda districts and part of Khandwa district.

The Betul Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of eight assembly segments - Multai, Amla, Betul, Ghoradongri, Bhainsdehi, Timarni, Harda and Harsud. The seat did not exist in 1957 and 1962

General Elections. In 2008, By-Elections were held.

This seat witnessed its first Lok Sabha elections in the independent state of Madhya Pradesh in the year 1951, which was won by Congress.

Covering whole districts of Betul and Harda as well as a portion of the Khandwa district, this Lok Sabha constituency has a total number of 12,85,623 voters, as recorded in 2009

parliamentary elections.

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission.

Jyoti Dhurve of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency.

From the Lok Sabha elections of 1996 up to the present, the Betul constituency has remained in the hands of the BJP, although the Congress party remained prominent in this seat in the early years.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Durga Das is contesting against Congress candidate Advocate Ramu Tekam. BSP has fielded Ashol Bhalavi from the seat.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19 and the counting of votes will take on May 23.

The polling is scheduled to happen in 115 Lok Sabha constituencies of 14 states during the third phase.