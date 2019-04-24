Bhadohi is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh is being held in all seven phases from 11 April to May 19. Voting in Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Bhadohi parliamentary constituency comprises of five assembly segments namely Pratappur, Handia, Bhadohi, Gyanpur and Aurai.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Virendra Singh had won the seat with a massive margin of 158141 votes. Virendra bagged 403695 votes as against Bahujan Samaj Party's Rakesh Dhar Tripathi who stood at the second spot with 2,45,554 votes. Samajwadi Party's Seema Mishra came third with 238712 votes.

In the 2009 election, there was a close fight between the Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party where the former emerged victorious. Bahujan Samaj Party's Gorakhnath had won the Bhadohi seat by securing 195808 votes as against Chotelal Bind who bagged the second spot with 182845 votes.

In Bhadohi, 56.12 per cent or 982154 voters had exercised their franchise in the 2014 election. Of the 14 contestants who were in the fray, 11 had lost their deposits.

With the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party fighting in an alliance, the two parties are likely to gain in the Bhadohi seat. Under the alliance, Samajwadi Party is contesting on 37 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party on 38 seats, and Rashtriya Lok Dal is contetsing on three seats.

In 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Ramesh Chandra to defend the seat. While Bahujan Samaj Party has named Rangnath Mishra from the seat, Ramakant is fighting on a Congress ticket. Others in the fray are Akhilesh from Nationalist Congress Party, Om Prakash from Bhartiya Kamgar Party and Pramomd Kumar from Shiv Sena.