close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vijay Sampla

BJP denies ticket to Union Minister Vijay Sampla from Hoshiarpur, he terms it 'cow slaughter'

The BJP announced the name of sitting legislator and former civil servant Som Prakash to contest the Hoshiarpur seat this time.

BJP denies ticket to Union Minister Vijay Sampla from Hoshiarpur, he terms it &#039;cow slaughter&#039;

CHANDIGARH: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday chose to dump Union Minister of State Vijay Sampla for the Hoshiarpur (SC) Lok Sabha seat in Punjab, Sampla reacted strongly calling the party`s decision a "cow slaughter".

"Bahut dukh hua, Bhajpa (BJP) ne gau hatya kar di (It is very sad, the BJP has committed cow slaughter)," Sampla tweeted in Hindi.

The BJP announced the name of sitting legislator and former civil servant Som Prakash to contest the Hoshiarpur seat this time.

Sampla had won the Hoshiarpur seat in the 2014 general elections by a margin of over 13,500 votes against his Congress rival Mohinder Singh Kaypee.

Sampla further tweeted (in Hindi): "Someone should tell my fault. What wrong have I done? There is no corruption charge against me. No one can point a finger at my conduct. I got an airport in my area, got trains, got roads constructed. If this is the fault, then I will tell my future generations not to repeat such mistakes."

Sampla remained the Punjab BJP chief from April 2016 till March 2018.

The Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance got a drubbing in the Punjab Assembly elections in February 2017 when Sampla was the state BJP President. However, he continued on the post for one year after the debacle.

Tags:
Vijay SamplaVijay Sampla HoshiarpurLok Sabha election 2019India election 2019general election 2019
Next
Story

Lok Sabha poll 2019: 62% turnout in Gujarat in third phase, marginally less than in 2014

Must Watch

PT4M34S

Deshhit: BJP President Amit Shah casts his vote in Ahemdabad