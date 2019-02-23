BJP govt has zero tolerance for terrorism, sacrifice of jawans in Pulwama won't go in vain: Amit Shah in Gorakhpur

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Saturday said that the ruling BJP government has zero tolerance for terrorism. Speaking on the recent Pulwama terror attack, he assured that the sacrifice of the jawans in Kashmir would not go in vain.

"The BJP govt has zero tolerance for terrorism. Sacrifice of jawans in Kashmir won't go in vain. In the past five years, the BJP govt has given a befitting reply to terrorism. Be it bullet for a bullet or conducting surgical strikes, the Modi govt didn't hesitate for a second," the BJP chief said while addressing a public rally in Gorakhpur.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that terrorism in the country would soon end under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Terrorism is now inching towards its end. In order to put an end to it completely, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is totally committed," he had said.

Talking about the Pulwama terror attack of February 14, he had added that the security forces acted swiftly thereafter and killed the mastermind within 48 hours.

As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir last week. The responsibility of the suicide bomb attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).