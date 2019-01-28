BJP is not helpless, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Shiv Sena’s ‘big brother’ comment

MUMBAI: Barely hours after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday stressed that his party is the senior partner in the alliance with the BJP in Maharashtra and Shiv Sena will always remain the big brother, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reacted saying that the BJP wants an alliance in the state but the saffron party is not helpless.

“We are the big brother in Maharashtra, we were the big brother and will stay the big brother,” Raut was quoted as saying by ANI after a meeting of senior Shiv Sena leaders in Mumbai.

Reacting to Raut's comment, Fadnavis said: "BJP is not helpless, yes we want alliance but for development of nation. Don't want power to go in hands of people who looted nation for long. We're trying to get into alliance but we are not helpless. BJP is the party which reached 200 from 2."

It is to be noted that BJP is the single largest party in 289-member Maharashtra legislative assembly with 121 legislators. The Shiv Sena has 63 MLAs. Both the parties fought the 2014 Lok Sabha elections together with the BJP winning 23 seats and Shiv Sena 18 seats. Maharashtra has a total of 48 Lok Sabha seats.

Earlier, Raut had said that the Shiv Sena will not accept just any seat-sharing proposal that will be presented by the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

When asked if the BJP and Shiv Sena will fight on equal number of seats, he said: "We don't have such proposal and we're not sitting here to accept a proposal. Shiv Sena is the big brother in Maharashtra and will continue to be so."

