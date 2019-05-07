BJP lashes out after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra compares PM Narendra Modi to Duryodhana

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party came out all guns blazing against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday after she compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Duryodhana from Hindu mythological text Mahabharata.

Speaking at a rally in Haryana earlier in the day, Priyanka had accused PM Modi of being arrogant like Duryodhana and adding that it is this that will bring about his downfall in Lok Sabha election 2019. She had also fired salvos directed at PM Modi for calling her father - former PM Rajiv Gandhi - 'corrupt No. 1'.

The BJP swiftly countered the latest attack from Priyanka with party chief Amit Shah saying that the Congress' frustration is for all to see. "The result of Lok Sabha election on May 23 will teach a lesson to Priyanka. No amount of insults from Congress can change the mind of Indian voters," he said.

The war of words between BJP and Congress leaders have only intensified with each passing phase of Lok Sabha election 2019. Just before the fifth phase on Monday, PM Modi had referred to Rajiv Gandhi as corrupt which prompted a sharp rebuke from Congress. The party has even approached the Election Commission regarding the statement although party president Rahul Gandhi tweeted that he would deal with PM Modi's 'hatred' with 'love and hug.'

BJP too has been scathing and has highlighted all the insults that have been hurled at PM Modi by Rahul and other Congress leaders in the past. Union Minister Arun Jaitley, in particular, said that repeatedly calling PM Modi a thief only showcased the 'hollow character' of Congress. (Full report here)

With voting in just two phases to go, the verbal duel could further degenrate as both parties look to go the extra distance in not just highlighting their own achievements but also throwing accusations at one another.