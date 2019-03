BJP releases 12th list, names 11 candidates for Lok Sabha election

New Delhi: BJP on Friday released the 12th list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The list includes candidates from in Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

The saffron party in its 12th list named one candidate each from Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra while three candidates each from Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.