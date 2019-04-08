Chennai Central is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the state of Tamil Nadu and is one of the three constituencies representing the Metropolitan of Chennai.

The Chennai Central Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 4) was formed before the 1977 elections and comprises of six legislative assembly segments one of which is reserved for the SC category.

The Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency is also one of the smallest constituencies in India.

This constituency is not reserved for any category (General Category).

It was earlier known as Madras Central and has 1,000,705 electors. The city of Chennai is the capital of Tamil Nadu and it covers a total metropolitan area of 1,189 sq km.

The electors in the Chennai Central Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

SR Vijayakumar of AIADMK is the incumbent Member of Parliament from the Chennai Central Lok Sabha Constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, SR Vijayakumar was elected from this constituency.

The AIADMK leader bagged 333296 votes to defeat Dayanidhi Maran of the DMK who bagged 287,455 votes.

In 2019, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has fielded KKSM Dhehlan Baqavi from the Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency while the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), a political party founded by actor-politician Kamal Haasan, has fielded Kameela Nassar from this constituency.

While BSP has fielded M Parthasarathi from this seat, DMK has again re-nominated Dayanidhi Maran from the Chennai Central seat.

All the 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu will go to polls in the second phase on April 18.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.