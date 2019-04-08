Coimbatore Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of Tamil Nadu. Coimbatore Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 20) came into existence in 1952.

It consists of six Vidhan Sabha segments.

The constituency is not reserved for any category, which means it falls into the General Category.

Coimbatore is also the second largest city in the state. It is the sixteenth largest urban agglomeration of the country and is situated in the western region of the state.

The electors in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

P Nagarajan of the AIADMK is the incumbent Member of Parliament from the Coimbatore Lok Sabha Constituency.

In the 2014 polls, P Nagarajan secured 431717 votes to defeat CP Radhakrishnan of the BJP who secured 389701 votes.

In the 2014 polls, the number of electors here was 1,720,211 out of which 1,176,620 cast their votes.

The voter turnout recorded here was 68.40 %.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party-AIADMK alliance candidate CP Radhakrishnan has been renominated from this constituency.

Radhakrishnan, a former MP, was also previously the BJP’s state chief.

Meanwhile, the CPM has fielded PR Natarajan to contest from this seat.

The BSP has declared P Govindan as its candidate from the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency.

All the 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu will go to polls in the second phase on April 18.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.