Lok Sabha election 2019

Congress and RJD finalise seat sharing arrangement, announcement likely on March 19

The deadlock over seat sharing in Bihar's mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) has finally been solved, sources told Zee News.

Congress and RJD finalise seat sharing arrangement, announcement likely on March 19
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha, AICC in-charge for Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil and HAM (S) Chief Jitan Ram Majhi, leave after Bihar Mahagathbandhan leaders' meet, in New Delhi (PTI photo

PATNA: The deadlock over seat sharing in Bihar's mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) has finally been solved, sources told Zee News. 

The RJD will contest on 20 seats and Congress on nine seats, added sources. Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samata Party will contest on four seats, Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha from three seats, Loktantrik Janata Dal from two seats and Vikassheel Insan Party on one.

A formal announcement of the same is expected to be made in a joint press conference at 11:30 am on Wednesday.

Party-wise seat-sharing

RJD: 20 seats 

Congress: 9 seats

RLSP: 4 

HAM: 3

LJD: 2 

VIP: 1

Speculations were rife that the deadlock was caused over RJD and Congress refusing to compromise on the number of seats.

The Grand Alliance comprises old allies like the Congress and the RJD, and new entrants such as the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) and the Vikashsheel Insaan Party (VIP).

RLSP chief and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, HAM chief and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and VIP President Mukesh Sahani, have returned from New Delhi after completing talks on seat-sharing.

Akhilesh Prasad Singh, the Bihar Congress campaign committee Chairman had earlier announced that the party would contest 11 of the 40 seats in Bihar. 

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had on Sunday announced the list of candidates and their respective seats to be contested by its three constituents-- the BJP, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP.

As per the announcement, the BJP and the JD(U) will contest 17 seats each and six seats were allotted to the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

