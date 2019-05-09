Congress, Mayawati, Akhilesh can't digest a man from backward caste became PM: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Top leaders and political parties continued with their high-octane electioneering across the country and held rallies and roadshows on Thursday. Among other developments, PM Narendra Modi took time from his hectic campaigning schedule and spoke exclusively in an interview with Zee News editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary. PM Modi discussed a wide range of issues besides expressing confidence that the NDA will get more than 272 seats in the Lok Sabha and will form the government at the Centre.

The Prime Minister also spoke about how the Opposition parties have indulged in electoral mudslinging this time and are constantly targeting him and calling him names. Taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, PM Modi said that the latter has refused to accept him as Prime Minister, thus insulting the Constitution

In the sixth phase of the election, voting will be in Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and also on all Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana and Delhi.

* Taking into consideration past poll violence and that the 8 constituencies going to vote are in left-wing extremist areas, around 602 Central Armed Police Forces are being deployed, also 112 state armed police from different states are being deployed: IG CRPF(West Bengal) S Ravindran.

* I saw AAP posters 'hum kaam karte hain, wo kaam rokte hain'. You didn't say this earlier when you contested elections. You are in power, small traders - Delhi's backbone being broken, sealing underway and you say can't do anything? Congress had stopped this in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi.

* In last elections AAP's slogan in Delhi was 'Dilli mein CM Kejriwal ji, Hindustan mein PM Narendra Modi ji'. They'd opened gates for Narendra Modi. Congress and I have fought Narendra Modi ji across the country. You won't hear 'Chowkidar chor hai' in AAP office: Rahul Gandhi.

* Why was sealing in Delhi and GST implemented? It was a strategy by Narendra Modi to finish the small shopkeepers, small businessmen and traders: Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

* Election Commission has issued a notice to Computer Baba after a complaint by BJP alleging that he was campaigning for Congress Bhopal candidate Digvijaya Singh and fanning communal sentiments in MP. He has to reply within 24 hours.

* Congress, Mayawati, Akhilesh cannot tolerate that a man from backward caste became PM: Amit Shah

* Actor Sunny Deol holds a roadshow in Hari Nagar and Subhash Nagar areas. BJP West Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma also present.

*There is no plan B or C. Results will come on May 23 which will be followed by a meeting of the NDA allies to elect its leader. After that, the President will invite us to form the government. I advise you and your channel to plan how to cover the oath ceremony: PM

* I know that war is no solution but we will have to take tough calls: PM Modi on Balakot airstrikes

* It is important to attack and uproot the evil of terrorism.

* There was a time when I use to think a lot before taking a decision. But now, I have the experience of running a democratically elected government for five years. Today, I don't hesitate in taking any decision: PM.

* We don't live for our own welfare, comfort. For us, the welfare of the country is supreme: PM

* Actually, the opposition is scared of me and that is the reason for their unity: PM

* If we talk about Rajiv Gandhi's tenure, then questions will be asked about the Bofors case, Bhopal gas tragedy, 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Congress has to answer all these questions: PM

* I didn't make any new allegations against Rajiv Ji. I just said what had happened during his rule as Prime Minister back then: PM on Congress' renewed attack on him

* You know, I was recently denied permission by the West Bengal govt for holding rallies, what is all this: PM

* I have nothing personal against Mamata Ji, but I can't see the destruction of West Bengal: PM

* You talk about Pakistan's PM, but you refuse to hold your own PM with such regard: PM

* Don't treat me as your leader, but refusing to treat me as the PM how can this be justified, asks PM

* Mamata Ji refuses to treat me as PM, is it not an insult to the Constitution, says PM Modi on his equation with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

* Voters of this country have full faith in the work done by our government: PM

* People of this country has seen that the Modi government has fully utilised each and every day for the welfare of this country: PM

* Dynasty politics poses a big threat for democracy, says PM Modi

* It's important to get rid of Congress' dynasty culture: PM

* We have come from the most backward segments of our society...have faced difficulties and suffered humiliation. Actually, it is the mentality of the 'namdaars' to abuse those who are from the backward and marginalised class.

* It hurts when people abuse me, but I am now used to it, says PM

* On allegations, accusations and counter-accusations and mudslinging by his political detractors, PM Modi says, ''All the bitter and abusive words in the dictionary are spoken for me these days.''

* Today, the whole world admires and appreciates India's robust democracy. But in our country, we have people who are busy in making allegations against us. For a long time, the opposition controlled and managed the vital institutions of the country. Now, under NDA government, all vital institutions are working freely: PM

* I think politics should be done with values and firm conviction: PM Modi

* Replying to a question on missing 'Modi wave' in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi says, ''ask the people of India, they will tell which wave is currently sweeping the country.''

* I am fully confident that people of this country will give us a much bigger mandate than 2014: PM

* We have worked extensively with state governments. I can feel the pulse of our countrymen: PM

* I have travelled widely. I know the people of this country want a strong and decisive government. They are day-dreaming: PM Modi

* PM Modi speaks to Zee News on a host of issues; Watch the 'purely political' interview LIVE at 8 PM.

* Congress dubs BJP as 'Bahut Jhooth Party' over row Rahul Gandhi citizenship.

* Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah visited Garhwa Ghat Ashram in Varanasi.

* Congress General Secy for UP East Priyanka Vadra Gandhi holds a roadshow in Sultanpur along with party candidate Sanjay Singh. Union Minister Maneka Gandhi is contesting from the constituency as BJP candidate.

* Gautam Gambhir rejects allegations made AAP's Atishi, says will file a defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal's party.

* DCW takes cognizance of 'pamphlet war' between AAP's Atishi, BJP's Gautam Gambhir, seeks reply from DCP, East Delhi.

* No bomb blasts after 2014; we attacked terrorists in Pakistan: PM Narendra Modi in Azamgarh rally. Tap to read.

* I challenge you (PM Modi) if you can prove your allegations that one of us is part of coal mafia, I will withdraw all my 42 candidates. If you are lying, you have to hold your ears and do a hundred sit ups before the public: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Bankura.

* How were bomb blasts brought under control in all cities after 2014? How have terror activities been restricted only to J&K now? It is because our govt prioritised national interest. We entered Pakistan and attacked terrorists: PM Modi in Azamgarh.

* PM Modi addressing an election rally in Azamgarh.

* TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu campaigns for Mamata Banerjee, calls her 'Bengal tiger'. Tap to read.

* AAP East Delhi LS seat candidate Atishi breaks down during a press conference alleging BJP's Gautam Gambhir of distributing pamphlets with derogatory remarks against her says, "They've shown how low they can stoop. Pamphlet states that 'she is a very good example of a mixed breed'." - WATCH

* Inse bada kaayar, inse kamzor Pradhanmantri maine zindagi mein nahi dekha hai. Rajnaitik shakti bade bade prachaar se nahi aati hai, TV pe dikhaane se nahi aati hai: Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi in Pratapgarh rally.

* Re-poll to be held in 13 polling stations in the state, where Lok Sabha elections were held on April 18. Re-poll will be conducted on May 19 in 8 polling stations in Dharmapuri, 2 in Theni and 1 each in Cuddalore, Tiruvallur & Erode: Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo.

* Congress leader Sheila Dikshit rejects senior advocate HS Phoolka's claims that PMO ordered to 'kill' during 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, says, ''Why would Rajiv Gandhi do that? His mother had been killed, he was deeply hurt. Does the BJP act like this? I am really disappointed.''

* Watch - Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt in Sirsa rally.

* Former IAS officer of Punjab cadre, SS Channy, joins BJP in presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

* I want to tell the youth and farmers in Sirsa, Narendra Modi made false promises to you, lied to you about Rs 15 lakh, but we promise you will get 3,60,000 in your bank account (in 5 years): Rahul Gandhi in Haryana.

* The Congress hits back at PM Modi for alleging that the late Rajiv Gandhi used INS Viraat as 'personal taxi' on a family vacation, saying he is a 'serial liar' who does not have the courage to fight elections on issues such as unemployment and demonetisation.

* Ridiculing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for saying that she wanted to give "a tight slap of democracy" to him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said her slap will be a blessing to him but asked whether Banerjee had the guts to slap those who looted poor people in the name of chit funds.

* There are about 56 abuse words used by the Congress against PM Modi and BJP, says Nitin Gadkari during a press conference.

* Bhopal: Congress candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, Digvijaya Singh, offers prayers at Gayatri Temple.

* PM Modi addresses a rally in West Bengal's Purulia, says "I want to assure you, that the infiltrators that 'Didi' and TMC have made their cadres, they will be identified. Those who trouble our daughters and the cultured Bengalis here, they will be identified."

* Supreme Court rejects dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav's appeal challenging the Election Commission's decision to reject his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, where the election is due on May 12. A bench headed by CJI Gogoi dismissing the plea said, "We don’t find any merit to entertain this petition."

* Supreme Court dismisses the petition seeking to direct the Election Commission of India to debar Congress President Rahul Gandhi from contesting the Lok Sabha polls after he had “voluntarily acquired British nationality.”

* Election Commission starts probe in Computer Baba's 'Hatyog' for Digvijaya Singh's victory in Bhopal. Read full report

* BJP South Delhi candidate Ramesh Bidhuri on abusing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: I will say this today as well. I'll say it again and again. I don't think I said anything wrong. Agar aap 'gau' (cow) ko 'gau' nahi kahoge, chuhe ko chuha nahi kahoge, gadhe ko gadha nahi kahoge, to kya kahoge.

* On Congress and DMK alliance, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tweeted: From May 1991 to 2004, the Congress blamed its present ally the DMK for Rajiv Gandhi's assassination. It even withdrew support from the United Front government on this ground. 28 years later, today a desperate Congress has discovered a BJP role.

* Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a petition filed by sacked BSF trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav on the Election Commission's decision to cancel his candidature from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting.

Here's the full list of candidates contesting from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. Varanasi will vote in the Lok Sabha election on May 19. PM Modi is seeking his second term in Lok Sabha from here.

* Supreme Court refuses to urgently list a petition by CPI(M) on Election Commission's order to hold repolling across 168 polling stations of Tripura West parliamentary constituency. The poll panel has ordered a repolling on 168 booths in Tripura West on May 12, along with the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election.

* AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha tweeted: Received distressing news of BJP distributing alcohol and cash in various unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters in South Delhi Parliamentary Constituency. Desperate attempts to save votes after 5 years of all Gundaraj and no work? Saddening but not surprising at all.

Received distressing news of BJP distributing alcohol and cash in various unauthorised colonies & JJ clusters in South Delhi Parliamentary Constituency.

Desperate attempts to save votes after 5 years of all gundaraj and no work?

* Mamata Didi wants to give me 'democracy slap and clay sweets'. I am used to such insults. Didi has 'Mamata' (affection) for illegal immigrants and foreign artists but she doesn't care about the Adivasis of West Bengal: PM Modi at Bankura

* When Cyclone Fani hit West Bengal, I called Didi again and again. But because of her ego, she didn't think it was appropriate to talk to the Prime Minister. The central government wanted to speak to the officers here and help West Bengal but she refused to even hold the meeting: PM Modi at Bankura rally.

Here's the list of candidates contesting from the Bankura Lok Sabha constituency

* Under the Trinamool Congress regime, all teachers, farmers and people who worship Gods are suffering: PM Modi at Bankura rally.

* PM Modi attacks Mamata Banerjee on home turf, says she has betrayed the people of Bengal. "Power drunk Mamata Didi has ruined the state of West Bengal. Now, fearing a loss in the election, she has been bent on destroying West Bengal. They (Trinamool Congress) do not care about people but are only concerned about their interests, relatives, nephews and their colleagues," Modi said at Bankura rally.

* Akhilesh Yadav, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Azamgarh, told Zee News that the Samajwadi Party did maximum work and took major decisions in Purvanchal. Read full report

"We gave the Purvanchal Expressway. However, the Yogi Adityanath government delayed the project for more than two years," he said in an interview. "Both PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath will have to give an account of their work to the people in their constituencies. The BJP has cheated both farmers and people. Due to unemployment and the poor plight of farmers in the state, people will vote against the BJP in the election."

* Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel slammed the BJP for attacking former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and said that the latter died due to the hatred of BJP-backed VP Singh government in 1991. Read full report

* Prakash Ambedkar announces to go all alone in Maharashtra Assembly polls.

* BJP candidate Soumitra Khan has been sitting on a dharna outside the Election Commission office in Kolkata since last night demanding a 100 per cent deployment of the central force for the next phase in West Bengal.

* An FIR has been lodged against BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). On April 29, the day he filed his nominations, Lalwani had allegedly offered a cloth with BJP symbol inked on it while praying at a Ganesh Temple in Khajrana. A notice was issued to him after Congress complained to the poll panel against his actions. Read full report

* PM Narendra Modi to hold rallies in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. He will address two rallies in Bengal and three in Uttar Pradesh.

1000 hrs: Bankuda in West Bengal

1200 hrs:Purulia in West Bengal

1510 hrs: Azamgarh

1645 hrs: TD College in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh

1840 hrs: Prayagraj

* Priyanka Gandhi rallies and roadshow in Uttar Pradesh

1330 hrs- 1430 hrs: Public meeting, Pratapgarh

1500 hrs-1600 hrs: Public meeting, Jaunpur

1630 hrs-1800 hrs: Roadshow at Sultanpur

* Amit Shah to hold rallies in Uttar Pradesh: He will be in Shrwasti, Dumariyaganj, Santkabirnagar and Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituencies and will also visit Varanasi.

1100 hrs: Chhota Pared ground, Balrampur in Shrwasti Lok Sabha

1230 hrs: Siddharthnagar in Dumariyaganj LS in support of Jagdambika Pal

1430 hrs: Junior high school maidan, Khalilabad in Santkabir Nagar Lok Sabha

1615 hrs: Khursheed club in Sultanpur

1800 hrs: Will visit Garhwa Ghat,Varanasi

* Rahul Gandhi rallies in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi

1100 hrs: Sirsa, Haryana

1515 hrs: Beena in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh

1845 hrs: Delhi

* Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to hold a press conference at 1200 hrs in Bhopal.

* Rajnath Singh's rally in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal

1100 hrs at Pratapgarh in UP

1230 hrs Ramnagar RSA Maidan, Kanthi in WB

1445 hrs at Krishna Chandrapur High School Ground, Mathurapur in West Bengal

1705 hrs at Burrabazar , Kolkata (Reporter- Debarati with Live-U 12)

* Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to continue his campaigning for TMC in Kashipur, West Bengal today. He will meet his Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee today as part of his efforts for closer coordination between the opposition parties after the Lok Sabha results will be declared on May 23.

* Actor-politician Sunny Deol to hold a roadshow in Sirsa at 11 am and in Delhi at 5 pm.

* BJP candidate Jaya Prada to address the public in Madhya Pradesh's Datia.

* Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav to address a rally in Dumariyaganj.

* BSP supremo Mayawati to address a rally in Haryana.

* Mamata Banerjee to address 4 rallies in West Bengal - Bankura, Kharagpur, Midnapore and Purulia. In Midnapore, she will hold a roadshow.

* In the patriarchal state of Haryana, political parties are not fair with the fairer sex when it comes to the parliamentary elections. Only nine women were elected to Parliament so far.

* Responding to former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's charges of discrepancies in farm loan waiver, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said the brother and son of Chouhan's uncle are also beneficiaries of the scheme.

* Former Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) president Aditya Narayan Misra filed a police complaint, alleging that he has been receiving threatening and abusive phone calls for signing a letter condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on Rajiv Gandhi.