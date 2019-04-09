Congress president Rahul Gandhi calls BJP manifesto ‘voice of an isolated man’, Smriti Irani hits back

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for upcoming Lok Sabha poll, saying that it is ‘short-sighted and arrogant’. He added that the Congress had created its manifesto after discussions and has included the voice of over a million people in its manifesto.

“The Congress manifesto was created through discussion. The voice of over a million Indian people it is wise and powerful. The BJP Manifesto was created in a closed room. The voice of an isolated man, it is short-sighted and arrogant,” tweeted the Congress president.

Reacting to Rahul's jibe, BJP leader Smriti Irani said that Rahul Gandhi is obsessed with BJP and only if he has shown the same obsession for the welfare of nation then we should have known his vision for the country.

Smriti added that despite having a vision, there's a question mark on Rahul's efficiency as nation knows the condition of Amethi, ANI reported. The BJP leader remarked that on one hand there's an efficient government which has taken resolution to build a New India, on the other there's a man who only makes announcements and refrains from taking any pledge.

It is to be noted that Smriti Irani is contesting against Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in upcoming Lok Sabha poll.

The BJP released its Sankalp Patra or manifesto on Monday promising to adopt a muscular approach to deal with terrorism, huge investments in rural areas, measures to strenghten infrastructure, and several measures for welfare of farmers and poor.

The BJP released its Sankalp Patra nearly a week after the Congress unveiled its manifesto with focus on its NYAY scheme under which the party has promised to dole out Rs 72,000 per annum to the country’s 20% poorest families. The Congress, in its manifesto, also pledged to introduuce a series of welfare measures for farmers and poor and a separate agriculture budget if voted to power.

Commenting on the BJP's Sankalp Patra, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said on Monday: “The BJP manifesto is a bunch of lies and it would have been better if they would have issued an apology letter instead.”

“The difference between manifesto of BJP and Congress can be seen firstly from the cover page. Our manifesto has a crowd of people, while BJP’s has a face of just one man i.e. Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

The BJP has crafted its "Sankalp Patra" on the theme of a "Sankalpit Bharat - Shashakt Bharat" or "determined India, empowered India". While releasing the Sankalp Patra, BJP president Amit Shahsaid that the party has taken 75 sankalp in order to change india by 2022, 75th year of independence.

"In five years, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken 50 major decisions for the betterment of the country. From 2014-19, our government has transformed the country," Amit Shah had said. The senior BJP leader claimed that the party has prepared its Sankalp Patra after consulting 6 crore people.