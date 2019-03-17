हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Congress releases fourth list for Lok Sabha election 2019; Shashi Tharoor to contest from Thiruvananthapuram, Nabam Tuki from Arunachal West

The Congress party released its fourth list of 27 candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019 on Saturday night. 

Congress releases fourth list for Lok Sabha election 2019; Shashi Tharoor to contest from Thiruvananthapuram, Nabam Tuki from Arunachal West

NEW DELHI: The Congress party released its fourth list of 27 candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019 on Saturday night. 

The party once again fielded two-time sitting MP Shashi Tharoor from the high profile Thiruvananthapuram constituency in Kerala. Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki will contest from Arunachal West.

Out of the 27 candidates, 12 have been fielded from Kerala, seven from Uttar Pradesh, five from Chhattisgarh, two from Arunachal Pradesh and one from Andaman and Nicobar islands

Candidates List:
Arunachal West, Arunachal Pradesh: Nabam Tuki
Arunachal East, Arunachal Pradesh: James Lowangcha Wanglet 
Surguja – ST, Chhattisgarh: Khel Sai Singh 
Raigarh - ST, Chhattisgarh: Laljeet Singh Rathia 
Jangir - Champa – SC, Chhattisgarh: Ravi Bhardwaj 
Bastar ST, Chhattisgarh: Deepak Baij 
Kan Ker ST, Chhattisgarh: Biresh Thakur 
Kasaragod, Kerala: Rajmohan Unnithan 
Kannur, Kerala: K. Sudhakaran 
Kozhikode, Kerala: M.K. Raghavan 
Palakkad, Kerala: V.K. Sreekantan 
Alathur- SC, Kerala: Remya Haridas 
Thrissur, Kerala: T.N. Prathapan 
Chalakudy, Kerala: Benny Bahanan 
Ernakulam, Kerala: Hibi Eden 
Idukki, Kerala: Dean Kuriakose 
Mavelikkara - SC, Kerala:  Kodikunnil Suresh 
Pathanamthitta, Kerala: Anto Antony
Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: Shashi Tharoor 
Kairana, Uttar Pradesh: Harender Malik 
Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh: Indira Bhatti 
Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: Dr. Om Prakash Sharma 
Gautam Budha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh: Dr. Arvind Singh Chauhan 
Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh: Ch. Brijender Singh 
Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh: Pritam Lodhi 
Ghosi, Uttar Pradesh: Bal Krishna Chauhan 
A&N Islands, A & N Islands: Kuldeep Rai Sharma 

The Congress Central Election Committee finalised the names of the candidates, said a statement from the party. 

The party released its first list of 15 candidates on March 7, the second list of 21 candidates on Congress on March 13 and the third list of 18 candidates on March 16. The party has announced names of 81 candidates so far.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will contest from UP's Raebareli constituency and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will contest from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi constituency. 

Former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma is contesting from the state's Tura constituency while Congress women’s wing chief Sushmita Dev is contesting from Assam's Silchar. Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar will contest from Moradabad constituency, former BJP MP Savitri Phule will contest from Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh), and former MP Priya Dutt will contest from Maharashtra's Mumbai North-Central constituency.

The seventeenth Lok Sabha election will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

