Congress releases fourth list for Lok Sabha election 2019; Shashi Tharoor to contest from Thiruvananthapuram, Nabam Tuki from Arunachal West

NEW DELHI: The Congress party released its fourth list of 27 candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019 on Saturday night.

The party once again fielded two-time sitting MP Shashi Tharoor from the high profile Thiruvananthapuram constituency in Kerala. Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki will contest from Arunachal West.

Out of the 27 candidates, 12 have been fielded from Kerala, seven from Uttar Pradesh, five from Chhattisgarh, two from Arunachal Pradesh and one from Andaman and Nicobar islands

Candidates List:

Arunachal West, Arunachal Pradesh: Nabam Tuki

Arunachal East, Arunachal Pradesh: James Lowangcha Wanglet

Surguja – ST, Chhattisgarh: Khel Sai Singh

Raigarh - ST, Chhattisgarh: Laljeet Singh Rathia

Jangir - Champa – SC, Chhattisgarh: Ravi Bhardwaj

Bastar ST, Chhattisgarh: Deepak Baij

Kan Ker ST, Chhattisgarh: Biresh Thakur

Kasaragod, Kerala: Rajmohan Unnithan

Kannur, Kerala: K. Sudhakaran

Kozhikode, Kerala: M.K. Raghavan

Palakkad, Kerala: V.K. Sreekantan

Alathur- SC, Kerala: Remya Haridas

Thrissur, Kerala: T.N. Prathapan

Chalakudy, Kerala: Benny Bahanan

Ernakulam, Kerala: Hibi Eden

Idukki, Kerala: Dean Kuriakose

Mavelikkara - SC, Kerala: Kodikunnil Suresh

Pathanamthitta, Kerala: Anto Antony

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: Shashi Tharoor

Kairana, Uttar Pradesh: Harender Malik

Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh: Indira Bhatti

Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: Dr. Om Prakash Sharma

Gautam Budha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh: Dr. Arvind Singh Chauhan

Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh: Ch. Brijender Singh

Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh: Pritam Lodhi

Ghosi, Uttar Pradesh: Bal Krishna Chauhan

A&N Islands, A & N Islands: Kuldeep Rai Sharma

The Congress Central Election Committee finalised the names of the candidates, said a statement from the party.

The Congress Central Election Committee announces the fourth list of candidates for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/yaRNLtdbPt — Congress (@INCIndia) March 16, 2019

The party released its first list of 15 candidates on March 7, the second list of 21 candidates on Congress on March 13 and the third list of 18 candidates on March 16. The party has announced names of 81 candidates so far.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will contest from UP's Raebareli constituency and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will contest from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi constituency.

Former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma is contesting from the state's Tura constituency while Congress women’s wing chief Sushmita Dev is contesting from Assam's Silchar. Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar will contest from Moradabad constituency, former BJP MP Savitri Phule will contest from Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh), and former MP Priya Dutt will contest from Maharashtra's Mumbai North-Central constituency.

The seventeenth Lok Sabha election will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.