Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis congratulates Narendra Modi, Amit Shah as BJP leads in poll trends

The BJP alone was leading in 295 Lok Sabha seats, as per the trends.

Devendra Fadnavis congratulates Narendra Modi, Amit Shah as BJP leads in poll trends

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah over the party's "historic poll victory".

According to the latest trends made available by the Election Commission, the BJP-led NDA appeared set to retain power at the Centre with a landslide margin.

"The chief minister spoke to Prime Minister Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah and congratulated them for the huge and historic victory in the Lok Sabha polls," an official in the Chief Minister's Office said.

The BJP alone was leading in 295 Lok Sabha seats, as per the trends.

In Maharashtra, which sends 48 MPs to the Lower House, the BJP was leading in 23 seats, while its ally Shiv Sena was marching ahead in 18 constituencies.

The NCP and the Congress were leading in 4 and 1 seats, respectively, in the state.

Meanwhile, local BJP leaders, including its Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar, knelt at the party's office and with folded hands dedicated its impressive performance to the people. 

 

Devendra FadnavisNarendra ModiBJPLok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019
