Lok Sabha election 2019

'Dubious' exit polls another Balakot in the making: Mehbooba Mufti

In a hard-hitting tweet, Mehbooba Mufti wrote that the 'dubious' exit polls, followed by manipulating EVMs is 'another Balakot in the making.' 

&#039;Dubious&#039; exit polls another Balakot in the making: Mehbooba Mufti

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday lashed out at the 'dubious' exit polls results which predict that the National Democratic Party (NDA) will form the government at the Centre again.

In a hard-hitting tweet, she wrote that the 'dubious' exit polls, followed by manipulating EVMs is 'another Balakot in the making.' The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir also questioned the Election Commission's stance on 'evidence that EVMs were switched' during the poll process.

"Worrying that despite solid evidence about EVMs being switched, @ECISVEEP hasn't clarified any of these concerns. A farcical wave backed by dubious exit polls followed by manipulating EVMs is another Balakot in the making," read Mufti's tweet.

Jammu and Kashmir went to polls in five phases between April 11 to May 6.

The exit polls have predicted that Mehbooba's PDP won't get any of the six Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir while the BJP is expected to win two in Jammu, the Congress one in Ladakh and the National Conference (NC) all the three seats in Kashmir.

