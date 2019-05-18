close

Election Commission

EC notice to Sunny Deol for poll code violation

The notice has been served for holding a public meeting in Pathankot town after the campaigning came to an end at 5 p.m. on Friday, an election official said.

Chandigarh: The Election Commission on Saturday sent a notice to actor and BJP candidate from Punjab`s Gurdaspur Sunny Deol for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. A notice was served for holding a public meeting in Pathankot town after the campaigning came to an end at 5 p.m. on Friday, an election official told IANS here.

He said a microphone was used to address the public. The actor-turned-politician is pitted against state Congress President Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur, which was represented four times by yesteryear actor Vinod Khanna who died in April 2017 due to cancer.

Jakhar won the October 2017 by-election with a margin of 1.92 lakh votes. The by-poll was necessitated after Khanna`s death. Gurdaspur lies in the north of Punjab, sharing an international border with Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir.

The constituency, which has 14,68,972 voters, including 72,6363 women, has nine Assembly constituencies. Punjab will go to the polls for its 13 seats on Sunday.

