Election Commission revises poll timing for J&K's Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday changed the timings for voting in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag and other three districts, where polling is scheduled to take place in the next three phases.

As per the notification issued by the EC, the voting time in all the polling stations falling in the Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama districts has been revised to 7:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The earlier timing notified by the poll body was 7:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

EC has made the amendment taking into account "all material circumstances including law and order situation," the notification said.

Polling in all districts of Anantnag will take place on April 23 (third phase), in Kulgam district on April 29 (fourth phase) and Shopian and Pulwama districts on May 6 (fourth phase).

Seventy per cent voting was recorded in Udhampur Lok Sabha seat on Thursday in the second phase of Lok Sabha election on Thursday, April 18, while the trend of low turnout continued in Srinagar with 14.8 per cent voters exercising their franchise.

The polling for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir remained peaceful and incident-free.