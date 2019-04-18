close

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur

Father of Malegaon blast victim files application against BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya

Sadhvi Pragya is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast in which seven people were killed. She spent nearly nine years in jail and is currently out on bail.

Image Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Father of a victim in Malegaon blast has filed an application against the accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur after she was named as an election candidate by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). 

In the application filed by the victim's father, he has questioned Sadhvi Pragya's candidature before the NIA court as she was given bail on health grounds. Sadhvi Pragya faces charges in the Malegaon blast case although charges under MCOCA have been dropped by NIA.

Sadhvi Pragya was on Wednesday named the BJP’s candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. 

She will file her nomination from the seat on April 23. "Since the BJP declared me as its candidate, I have started the poll campaign," she told the reporters. 

