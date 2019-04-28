The Parliamentary Constituency of Gorakhpur is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Gorakhpur Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 64) was formed in 1952.

It has five legislative assembly segments - Caimpiyarganj, Pipraich, Gorakhpur Urban, Gorakhpur Rural and Sahajanwa.

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19. In total, the polling will be held in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory (Chandigarh) on May 19.

In Uttar Pradesh, the polling will be held in Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituencies on May 19.

Yogi Adityanath of BJP, who is currently the chief minister of UP, had won from the Gorakhpur seat in the 2014 polls.

However, in the by-election, Pravin Kumar Nishad of the Samajwadi Party secured 456513 votes and decimated his BJP rival Upendra Dutt, who got 434632 votes in his favour.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has nominated Bhojpuri film superstar Ravi Kishan from this seat, while the Samajwadi Party has declared Rambhuaal Nishad as its candidate from this seat.

The stakes are high for the BJP, which is in power at the Centre and in the state, as the party had won 72 out of the total 80 seats here. In view of the newly formed SP-BSP alliance, BJP-led NDA faces a tough challenge in retaining all those seats it won in the 2014 polls.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.