Heading to beloved Kashi: tweets PM Narendra Modi ahead of roadshow in Varanasi

VARANASI: As lakhs of BJP supporters are waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive in Varanasi and embark on his roadshow, PM Modi on Thursday tweeted saying that he is heading to Kashi after addressing huge public rallies in Darbhanga and Banda.

PM Modi added that he will attend a series of programmes in Kashi which would give him an excellent opportunity to interact with the people of city.

"After bumper rallies in Darbhanga and Banda, I am heading to beloved Kashi. There are a series of programmes lined up, which would give me another excellent opportunity to interact with my sisters and brothers of Kashi. Har Har Mahadev!," tweeted PM Modi.

After bumper rallies in Darbhanga and Banda, I am heading to beloved Kashi. There are a series of programmes lined up, which would give me another excellent opportunity to interact with my sisters and brothers of Kashi. Har Har Mahadev! — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 25 April 2019

The prime minister is scheduled to hold a mega roadshow and "Ganga aarti" in Varanasi on Thursday before filing his nomination from this parliamentary constituency on Friday.

Live TV

NDA leaders including Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Parkash Singh Badal, Lok Jan Shakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan and some other leaders from Northeast will join the PM during the roadshow. Besides these leaders, the PM will also be accompanied by BJP president Amit Shah, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Sushma Swaraj, Piyush Goyal and other party leaders Lakshman Acharya, Sunil Oza and Ashutosh Tandon.

PM Modi will start his roadshow from Lanka Gate of Benaras Hindu University (BHU) after putting a garland on the statue of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya's statue. During his roadshow, PM Modi will pass through 150 areas, including Muslim-dominated areas of Madanpura and Sonarpura, in Varanasi. The PM will end his roadshow with “Ganga aarti” at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

After the conclusion of roadshow, the PM will hold dialogue with 3000 intellectuals – those who have excelled in their field. He will also talk to people from all sections of society as part of his 'Mission All' program. This event is scheduled to take place at Hotel de Paris in Varanasi.

Security has been tightened across Varanasi and small drones have also been deployed to maintain fool-proof security in the city.