Howrah Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Howrah Lok Sabha constituency is one of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal. The constituency lies in Hugli-Chuchura region in West Bengal.

Prasun Banerjee of All India Trinamool Congress, Rantidev Sengupta of Bharatiya Janata Party, Suvra Ghosh of Indian National Congress, Sumitro Adhikary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Chandra Sekhar Jha of Shivsena are few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Howrah Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

Live TV

The Howrah Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of seven assembly segments - Bally, Howrah Uttar, Howrah Madhya, Shibpur, Howrah Dakshin, Sankrail and Panchla.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Howrah Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

West Bengal Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Prasun Banerjee All India Trinamool Congress 2 Rantidev Sengupta Bharatiya Janata Party 3 SUVRA GHOSH Indian National Congress 4 Sumitro Adhikary Communist Party of India (Marxist) 5 GAUTAM KUMAR SHAW Purvanchal Janta Party (Secular) 6 CHANDRA SEKHAR JHA Shivsena 7 Md. Shanawaz SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 8 Sudarsan Manna Samajtantric Party of India 9 ASHRAF ALI Independent 10 IMTIAZ AHMED MOLLAH Independent 11 Kanai Sit Independent 12 KASHI NATH MALICK Independent 13 Debasish Mandal Independent 14 PANKAJ GAR Independent 15 SISIR SAMANTA Independent 16 SEKHAR MONDAL Independent 17 SHAILENDRA KUMAR JAISWAL Independent 18 SHYAM PRASAD RAM Independent 19 Samir Mondal Independent

Also road: Howrah Lok Sabha constituency

This seat will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 6. The results would be declared on May 23.

Prasun Banerjee of ruling Trinamool Congress is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Prasun Banerjee won the seat by getting 488,461 votes.