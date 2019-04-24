close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Howrah Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Howrah Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

File Photo

Howrah Lok Sabha constituency is one of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal. The constituency lies in Hugli-Chuchura region in West Bengal. 

Prasun Banerjee of All India Trinamool Congress, Rantidev Sengupta of Bharatiya Janata Party, Suvra Ghosh of Indian National Congress, Sumitro Adhikary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Chandra Sekhar Jha of Shivsena are few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Howrah Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

The Howrah Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of seven assembly segments - Bally, Howrah Uttar, Howrah Madhya, Shibpur, Howrah Dakshin, Sankrail and Panchla.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Howrah Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

West Bengal Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Prasun Banerjee All India Trinamool Congress
2 Rantidev Sengupta Bharatiya Janata Party
3 SUVRA GHOSH Indian National Congress
4 Sumitro Adhikary Communist Party of India (Marxist)
5 GAUTAM KUMAR SHAW Purvanchal Janta Party (Secular)
6 CHANDRA SEKHAR JHA Shivsena
7 Md. Shanawaz SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
8 Sudarsan Manna Samajtantric Party of India
9 ASHRAF ALI Independent
10 IMTIAZ AHMED MOLLAH Independent
11 Kanai Sit Independent
12 KASHI NATH MALICK Independent
13 Debasish Mandal Independent
14 PANKAJ GAR Independent
15 SISIR SAMANTA Independent
16 SEKHAR MONDAL Independent
17 SHAILENDRA KUMAR JAISWAL Independent
18 SHYAM PRASAD RAM Independent
19 Samir Mondal Independent

Also road: Howrah Lok Sabha constituency

This seat will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 6. The results would be declared on May 23.

Prasun Banerjee of ruling Trinamool Congress is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Prasun Banerjee won the seat by getting 488,461 votes. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Howrah Lok Sabha constituency candidates listWest Bengal Lok Sabha constituencyHowrah
