Howrah Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Howrah Lok Sabha constituency is one of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal. The constituency lies in Hugli-Chuchura region in West Bengal.
Prasun Banerjee of All India Trinamool Congress, Rantidev Sengupta of Bharatiya Janata Party, Suvra Ghosh of Indian National Congress, Sumitro Adhikary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Chandra Sekhar Jha of Shivsena are few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Howrah Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.
The Howrah Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of seven assembly segments - Bally, Howrah Uttar, Howrah Madhya, Shibpur, Howrah Dakshin, Sankrail and Panchla.
Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Howrah Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Prasun Banerjee
|All India Trinamool Congress
|2
|Rantidev Sengupta
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|SUVRA GHOSH
|Indian National Congress
|4
|Sumitro Adhikary
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|5
|GAUTAM KUMAR SHAW
|Purvanchal Janta Party (Secular)
|6
|CHANDRA SEKHAR JHA
|Shivsena
|7
|Md. Shanawaz
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|8
|Sudarsan Manna
|Samajtantric Party of India
|9
|ASHRAF ALI
|Independent
|10
|IMTIAZ AHMED MOLLAH
|Independent
|11
|Kanai Sit
|Independent
|12
|KASHI NATH MALICK
|Independent
|13
|Debasish Mandal
|Independent
|14
|PANKAJ GAR
|Independent
|15
|SISIR SAMANTA
|Independent
|16
|SEKHAR MONDAL
|Independent
|17
|SHAILENDRA KUMAR JAISWAL
|Independent
|18
|SHYAM PRASAD RAM
|Independent
|19
|Samir Mondal
|Independent
This seat will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 6. The results would be declared on May 23.
Prasun Banerjee of ruling Trinamool Congress is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Prasun Banerjee won the seat by getting 488,461 votes.