'Hua toh hua' sums up Congress' arrogance: PM Modi hits out at Sam Pitroda over anti-Sikh riots remark

Asked about the 1984 riots, Pitroda had reportedly said: "84 mein hua to hua." 

Rohtak: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday slammed the Congress for its leader Sam Pitroda's reported remark on the anti-Sikh riots, saying it showed the "character and mentality" of the party.

The remarks reflect the "arrogance" of the Congress, he said addressing a poll rally on the last day of campaigning for the sixth phase here.

Modi said, "Congress, which ruled for a maximum period, has been insensitive and that is reflected by the three words spoken yesterday...These words have not been spoken just like that, these words are character and mentality and intentions of the Congress?.

"And which were these words, these were 'hua to hua'," said Modi referring to Pitroda's remarks made on Thursday on anti-Sikh riots of 84.

"Hua to hua," repeated Modi and told the gathering that they must be wondering what the Prime Minister was saying.

"We can very well understand arrogance of those who run the Congress in these three words 'hua to hua,' said Modi.

"Yesterday, one of the tallest leaders of the Congress speaking in a loud voice on 1984 said '84 ka danga hua to hua'. Do you know who this leader is, he is very close to the Gandhi family...This leader was very good friend of Rajiv Gandhi and Guru of Congress 'naamdar' (dynast) president,? he said.

Asked about the 1984 riots, Pitroda had reportedly said: "84 mein hua to hua." 

