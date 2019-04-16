close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

'I support BJP,' says cricketer Ravindra Jadeja 2 days after father, sister join Congress

Jadeja's father and sister joined the Gujarat Congress, days after his wife joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

&#039;I support BJP,&#039; says cricketer Ravindra Jadeja 2 days after father, sister join Congress
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@imjadeja

NEW DELHI: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, whose father and sister recently joined Gujarat Congress in the run-up to the polls, went all out to express his support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.

"I support BJP. @narendramodi #rivabajadeja jai hind," tweeted Jadeja, days after his wife Rivaba Jadeja joined the BJP on March 3 in Jamnagar.

Rivaba had joined the BJP in the presence of Gujarat cabinet minister R C Faldu, MP Poonamben, and MLA Bakubai. In November, the couple also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi.

Jadeja's father Anirudhsinh and sister, Nainaba, joined the Congress in Gujarat on Sunday in the presence of Patidar quota spearhead and party leader Hardik Patel at an election rally in Kalavad city of Jamnagar district.

Voting for all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held in a single phase on April 23.

Thirty-year-old Jadeja hails from Jamnagar. The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder was named in the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming 2019 Cricket World Cup on Monday. The all-rounder was picked keeping the conditions of the pitches in mind, said selectors as reported by news agency PTI. He has been included in the squad as the third spinner.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019BJPRavindra Jadega
Next
Story

Congress leader Ahmed Patel opens up on alliance with AAP in Delhi, says ball in Kejriwal's court

Must Watch

PT2M21S

Modi preparing ground for another Balakot-like strike says Mehbooba Mufti