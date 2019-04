Chennai: A team of Income Tax officials, along with Election Commission`s static surveillance team, conducted raids at the Thoothukudi residence of DMK leader K Kanimozhi on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu: IT Dept conducts raids at house where DMK candidate Kanimozhi is staying, in Thoothukudi pic.twitter.com/DDuELwxEfX — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2019

Kanimozhi is contesting the Lok Sabha poll from Thoothukudi against the BJP`s state unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan.

(More details awaited)