Jahanabad Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Jahanabad is one of the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar state. The constituency covers portions of the Arwal and Jehanabad districts which are hit by Naxalite insurgency.

Nitya Nand Singh of Bahujan Samaj Party, Surendra Prasad Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal and Arun Kumar of Rashtriya Lok Samta Party are some of the prominent names that will contest the Lok Sabha election 2019 from Jahanabad Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.

The Jehanabad parliamentary constituency comprises of three Vidhan Sabha segments, namely Jehanabad , Ghosi, Makhdumpur and Arwal.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Jahanabad Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 CHANDESHWAR PRASAD Janata Dal (United) 2 NITYA NAND SINGH Bahujan Samaj Party 3 SURENDRA PRASAD YADAV Rashtriya Janata Dal 4 ARBIND KUMAR Rajnaitik Vikalp Party 5 ARUN KUMAR Rashtriya Samta Party (Secular) 6 AVINASH KUMAR Bharatiya Bahujan Congress 7 UMA SHANKAR VERMA SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 8 KUNTI DEVI Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) (Liberation) 9 MEERA KUMARI YADAV Shoshit Samaj Dal 10 RAJENDRA PASWAN Lok Jan Vikas Morcha 11 RAMJEE KEWAT Rashtriya mahan Gantantra Party 12 SUNIL KUMAR Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 13 CHANDRA PRAKASH Independent

In the 2014 election, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party's Arun Kumar won the seat defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal's Surendra Prasad Yadav by a margin of 42340 votes.

In 2014 election, Bihar witnessed an overall turnout of 56.28 per cent of which 57.66 per cent were female voters and 55.08 per cent were male voters. The Jehanabad seat saw an overall voter turnout of 57.02 per cent which included 54.76 per cent female and 59.04 per cent male voters.