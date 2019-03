Lucknow: Veteran actress Jaya Prada is likely to make her political debut by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. Her probable admission to the saffron party comes barely weeks ahead of the high-pitched Lok Sabha election.

Reports suggest that the classic actress may contest the Lok Sabha poll from Rampur constituency in Uttar Pradesh

Jaya Prada is expected to contest the election against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan.