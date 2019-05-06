Khargone Lok Sabha Constituency of Madhya Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Khargone Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh and will cast its vote on the last phase of general election 2019 being held on May 19.

Amit Kumar Balke of Bahujan Samaj Party, Gajendra Umrao Singh Patel of Bharatiya Janata Party, Dr. Govind Subhan Mujalda of Indian National Congress and Comrade Jyoti Sukhlal Gore of Communist Party of India are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Khargone Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh are being held in four phases – April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 – and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Khargone Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 AMIT KUMAR BALKE Bahujan Samaj Party 2 GAJENDRA UMRAO SINGH PATEL Bharatiya Janata Party 3 DR. GOVIND SUBHAN MUJALDA Indian National Congress 4 COMRADE JYOTI SUKHLAL GORE Communist Party of India 5 JANI KARAN Independent 6 SHANTILAL S/O AASHARAM SAHITE Independent 7 SEVANTI DINESH BHABAR Independent

Khargone covers eight assembly segments– Maheshwar, Kasrawad, Khargone, Bhagwanpura, Sendhawa, Rajpur, Pansemal and Badwani.

In the 2014, Lok Sabha election, Subhash Patel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a margin of over 2.57 lakh votes. He had defeated Ramesh Patel of the Indian National Congress (INC). Subhash Patel had secured 649354 votes while Ramesh Patel got 391475 votes.