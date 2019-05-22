close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Azam Khan

Know that election was not fair if I don't win by over 3 lakh votes in Rampur: Azam Khan

Azamn Khan's statement comes amidst allegations by the opposition parties that EVMs were being tampered and changed in several parts of UP at the instance of BJP.

Know that election was not fair if I don&#039;t win by over 3 lakh votes in Rampur: Azam Khan

Rampur: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Tuesday said that if he does not win by over three lakh votes in Rampur, his parliamentary constituency, it means that the election was not held in a free and fair manner across India.

Khan's statement comes amidst allegations by the opposition parties that EVMs were being tampered and changed in several parts of Uttar Pradesh at the instance of BJP. 

However, the Election Commission (EC) rejected all allegations of EVM manipulation, stressing that the charges were baseless, frivolous. EC also added that the panel has followed strict ‘protocol’ to keep the EVMs secure before the counting of votes on May 23.

Live TV

Khan stoked controversies several times during election campaigning for his comments on rival Jaya Prada or against the poll authorities.

Prada is an ex-SP member and joined BJP in April 2019. She fought the election from Rampur. 

For his provocative remarks, Khan was banned from campaigning for 48 hours at least twice.  

The seven-phase election was conducted between April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 23. 

Tags:
Azam KhanEVMRampurRampur Lok Sabha constituencyLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019 Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019
Next
Story

Lok Sabha Election Live Updates: Heavy security deployment in Kolkata for counting day

Must Watch

PT7M20S

Have a glimpse of Zee News studio for Election results