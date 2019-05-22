Know that election was not fair if I don't win by over 3 lakh votes in Rampur: Azam Khan

Rampur: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Tuesday said that if he does not win by over three lakh votes in Rampur, his parliamentary constituency, it means that the election was not held in a free and fair manner across India.

Khan's statement comes amidst allegations by the opposition parties that EVMs were being tampered and changed in several parts of Uttar Pradesh at the instance of BJP.

However, the Election Commission (EC) rejected all allegations of EVM manipulation, stressing that the charges were baseless, frivolous. EC also added that the panel has followed strict ‘protocol’ to keep the EVMs secure before the counting of votes on May 23.

Khan stoked controversies several times during election campaigning for his comments on rival Jaya Prada or against the poll authorities.

Prada is an ex-SP member and joined BJP in April 2019. She fought the election from Rampur.

For his provocative remarks, Khan was banned from campaigning for 48 hours at least twice.

The seven-phase election was conducted between April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.