Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Kozhikode is one of the 20 Lok Sabha seats belonging to the state of Kerala. 1,053,817 is the total electorate count in the Kozhikode Lok Sabha Constituency. Out of these, 510,361 number of electorates are males and the remaining 543,456 belong to the female category, as per an Election commission of India 2009 report.

Out of the seven Assembly seats which comprise the Lok Sabha seat of Kozhikode, Balusseri is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste category.

Kozhikode has mostly been a Congress stronghold though the seat has also swung towards Janata Dal, CPI(M) and Janata Dal (Secular) in the past.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Congress' MK Raghavan had defeated CPI(M) candidate A Vijayaraghavan with a margin of 16,883 votes. BJP had fielded C K Padmanabhan from the seat who had got 1,15,760 votes.

Raghavan is contesting again from the seat on Congress ticket while CPI(M) has fielded A Pradeep Kumar. BJP has fielded Prakash Babu and BS has fielded Raghu K from the seat.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results would be declared on May 23.

