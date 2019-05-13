Lalu Prasad lashes out at 'chote bhai' Nitish Kumar in open letter

Days ahead of the last phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad wrote an open letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday slamming the latter for "betraying" the people of Bihar. In the letter posted on the Facebook page of Lalu Prasad, the jailed RJD leader has also lashed out at Nitish Kumar over his "lantern days are over" comment. "It seems you have grown averse to light as you continue to play the same note of Lalu and his lantern over and over," Lalu wrote in the letter. He addressed Nitish Kumar as 'chote bhai Nitish' in the open letter.

The RJD chief also took a dig at the Janata Dal (United) symbol, an arrow, and write, "While we removed evils of unemployment, torture, hatred and injustice from the state through the lantern light, your arrow is a symbol of violence." Taking a potshot at Nitish, Lalu Prasad asked that the JD(U) leader is talking about arrows in the era of missiles. Lalu reiterated that Nitish Kumar is an opportunist, who can do anything to remain in power. "Taking a shortcut in fear and striking a compromise has been your old habit. You have betrayed 11 crore people. Now it is up to you to poke your arrow in flowers that grow in mud or hide them," said Lalu.

In Bihar, polling will take place at eight seats in the final phase on Sunday. The voting will take place in Arrah, Buxar, Jahanabad, Karakat, Nalanda, Pataliputra, Patna Sahib and Sasaram. RJD is contesting the election in alliance with Congress, Hindustani Awam Morcha, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and Vikassheel Insaan Party. On the other hand, JD(U) is contesting the Lok Sabha poll in alliance with BJP and LJP. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.