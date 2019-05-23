List of Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

Tamil Nadu has 38 constituencies for which 822 candidates are in the fray. 18 candidates contested for the lone seat in Puducherry and the state voted on April 18, during the second phase of polling.

The AIADMK is in alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu while the Congress and DMK have joined hands. Most of the exit polls had predicted that Congress-DMK will get close to 27-30 seats in Tamil Nadu while the BJP-AIADMK alliance will 7-9 seats.

Coming to Puducherry, there are only two parties- the All India NR Congress (AINRC) and the Congress. The exit polls predict that AINRC is likely to lose the seat to the Congress.

In Tamil Nadu, the major controversy that raked up during election in Tamil Nadu the cancellation of polling in Vellore due to abuse of money power.

Here is the list of the successful candidates from Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha election 2019: