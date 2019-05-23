close

India election results 2019

List of Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

Most exit polls predicted that Congress-DMK will get close to 27-30 seats in Tamil Nadu while the BJP-AIADMK alliance will 7-9 seats in the Lok Sabha Election 2019.

Tamil Nadu has 38 constituencies for which 822 candidates are in the fray. 18 candidates contested for the lone seat in Puducherry and the state voted on April 18, during the second phase of polling.

The AIADMK is in alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu while the Congress and DMK have joined hands. Most of the exit polls had predicted that Congress-DMK will get close to 27-30 seats in Tamil Nadu while the BJP-AIADMK alliance will 7-9 seats.

Coming to Puducherry, there are only two parties- the All India NR Congress (AINRC) and the Congress. The exit polls predict that AINRC is likely to lose the seat to the Congress.

In Tamil Nadu, the major controversy that raked up during election in Tamil Nadu the cancellation of polling in Vellore due to abuse of money power.  

Here is the list of the successful candidates from Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha election 2019:

Constituency Winner Party
Thiruvallur    
Chennai North    
Chennai South    
Chennai central    
Sriperumbudur    
Kancheepuram    
Arakkonam    
Vellore    
Krishnagiri    
Dharmapuri    
Tiruvannamalai    
Arani    
Viluppuram    
Kallakurichi    
Salem    
Namakkal    
Erode    
Tiruppur    
Nilgiris    
Coimbatore    
Pollachi    
Dindigul    
Karur    
Tiruchirappalli    
Perambalur    
Cuddalore    
Chidambaram    
Mayiladuthurai    
Nagapattinam    
Thanjavur    
Sivaganga    
Madurai    
Theni    
Virudhunagar    
Ramanathapuram    
Thoothukkudi    
Tenkasi    
Tirunelveli    
Kanniyakumari    

The state recorded a voter turnout of 72.01 per cent with 5,98,69,758 voters. The highest turnout was recorded in Dharmapuri constituency - 80.49 per cent and the lowest was in Chennai South constituency - 56.34 per cent. Meanwhile, over 9 lakh voters in Puducherry contributed to 81.21 per cent voter turnout.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the AIADMK won 37 of 39 seats.

