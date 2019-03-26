Lok Sabha election 2019: Congress releases list of 3 candidates from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday announced the names of three campaigners for Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019. The list has names of two candidates from Gujarat - Naresh N Maheswari, Dharmesh Bhimbhai Patel - and one from Uttar Pradesh - Sanjay Kapoor.

Naresh N Maheswari has been fielded from the Kachchh constituency of Gujarat while Dharmesh Bhimbhai Patel will contest from the Navsari seat.

Uttar Pradesh's Rampur seat has been given to Sanjay Kapoor. Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha seats.

Congress releases another list of candidates, two from Gujarat and one from Uttar Pradesh. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/52dW0KFW5M — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2019

Lok Sabha election will begin on April 11 and the voting will happen across seven phases till May 19. The counting of votes is on May 23.