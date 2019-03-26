हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019: Congress releases list of 3 candidates from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh

The Congress list has names of two candidates from Gujarat and one from Uttar Pradesh.

Lok Sabha election 2019: Congress releases list of 3 candidates from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday announced the names of three campaigners for Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019. The list has names of two candidates from Gujarat - Naresh N Maheswari, Dharmesh Bhimbhai Patel - and one from Uttar Pradesh - Sanjay Kapoor.  

Naresh N Maheswari has been fielded from the Kachchh constituency of Gujarat while Dharmesh Bhimbhai Patel will contest from the Navsari seat. 

Uttar Pradesh's Rampur seat has been given to Sanjay Kapoor. Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha seats.

Lok Sabha election will begin on April 11 and the voting will happen across seven phases till May 19. The counting of votes is on May 23. 

