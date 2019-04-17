close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019: Here’s the step-by-step guide to check your name on the voter list

In order to cast your votes for the State Legislature or the Lok Sabha, you must have your election ID card and your name should also be there on the electoral rolls. 

The second phase of seven-phase Lok Sabha poll is scheduled to take place on Thursday. Polling will take place on a total of 96 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and one Union Territory. The polling for Vellore parliamentary constituency in Tamil Nadu has been cancelled by EC following allegations of use of money to sway the voters.

Here is the step-by-step guide to check whether your name figures on the voter list or not:

* First visit the National Voters' Service portal on www.nvsp.in

* On the top left corner of the website, you will find the option ‘Search your name on the voters’ list.

* To find your name on the portal, you can do the search in two ways: "Search by EPIC number" or "Search by details." EPIC is the number which is there on your voter ID card.

* If you select ‘Search by the EPIC number’, you will have to enter your details and tap on the ‘Search’ button.

* All your details will be displayed in the search result at the bottom of the webpage. If the details are displayed, it will most probably mean your name is missing from the electoral list now.

* If you use the search option ‘Search by details’, the website will seek some more information like name, age, sex, state, date of birth and district. Fill in the details asked and hit search, it is possible that your name might appear. If your name appears on the portal, it will mean you are eligible to vote in your area.

