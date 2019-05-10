close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha Election 2019: How to check your name, find your polling station

Polling in the sixth phase is being held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, eight each in Bihar, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, 7 seats in Delhi-NCR and 4 seats in Jharkhand.

New Delhi: Voting in 59 constituencies in seven states Union Territories will take place in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election on May 12.

The Election Commission of India has tweeted that there are several methods, following which you can find out your name and polling station both via SMS, helpline number and online.

Those who want to check their name and polling station can do so by calling the voter helpline number 1950

For finding name and polling station via SMS, you can write <ECI> space <Voter number> and send your message to 1950

You can also visit www.nvsp.in and search your name in the electoral roll

Election Commission of India has also listed 12 documents that will be considered as valid proof of Identity for voting.

These are the list of 12 documents that you can carry along with you as Valid Identity proof for voting

Voter ID card

Passport

Driving License

Service Identity card issued to employees by Central or State government, PSUs, Public Limited Companies

Passbook issued by bank or post office with photo

PAN Card

Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

MNREGA Job Card

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

Pension Document with photo

Official Identity card issued to MPs, MLAs and MLCs

Aadhar Card

