Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: Sonia Gandhi, Smriti Irani to file nomination papers today

The first phase of Lok Sabha poll started at 7 am on Thursday with voters in 91 constituencies across 18 states and 2 Union Territories exercising their franchise to decide the fate of 1279 candidates.

Thursday is also going to be an important day for Union Textile Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani as she will file her nomination papers from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. Smriti tweeted on Wednesday and confirmed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will accompany her when she will go to file her nomination from Amethi. Smriti will take on Congress president Rahul Gandhi from this seat which is considered the pocketborough of Gandhis. Rahul filed his nomination from Amethi from Wednesday.

Former Congress president and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will also file her nomination papers from Rae Bareli on Thursday. Sonia will hold a road show in Rae Bareli before filing the nomination papers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address public rallies in Bihar and Assam on Thursday. BJP president Amit Shah will address rallies in West Bengal and Tripura.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will address rallies in Sambhal, Amroha and Bareilly Lok Sabha constituencies.

Here are all the latest and live updates from April 11 (Thursday)

* Voting begins for 91 constituencies in 20 states and union territories in the 1st phase of Lok Sabha poll.

* RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat present at polling booth number 216 in Nagpur, to cast his vote for Lok Sabha poll.

* Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi to file her nomination from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency at 12:40pm.

* Voters begin to arrive at polling booths 156 and 158 in Dibrugarh ahead of the voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha election. Voting on 5 parliamentary constituencies in the state will be held today.

* "75,000 security personnel will be on duty, monitoring of region being done using UAV & drones. Polling parties & EVMs have been air dropped at 159 polling centers that fall under sensitive areas," Bastar DM, A Tamboli on preparedness for Lok Sabha poll.