Ludhiana Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Punjab.

Formed before the 1951 elections, it has nine Vidhan Sabha segments.

The Ludhiana Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 7) is not reserved for any category.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Ludhiana parliamentary constituency are - Ludhiana East, Ludhiana South, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana North, Gill (SC), Dakha and Jagraon (SC).

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19. The polling will be held in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory (Chandigarh) on May 19.

The constituencies where polling will be held in the seventh phase are - Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, Patiala Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab.

Ravneet Singh of the INC was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress candidate bagged 300,459 and decimated Harvinder Singh Phoolka of AAP who got 280750 votes.

In 2009, Manish Tiwari of the Congress party had won from here by trouncing Gurcharan Singh Galib.

Since Phoolka had quit AAP, there is likely to be a direct contest between the SAD and the Congress here this time in the 2019 polls.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.