Lok Sabha election 2019

Mahagathbandhan is intact, announcement after Holi: Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar's mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) is intact, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Wednesday. An announcement on the same is expected post-Holi.

Mahagathbandhan is intact, announcement after Holi: Tejashwi Yadav

PATNA/NEW DELHI: Bihar's mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) is intact, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Wednesday. An announcement on the same is expected post-Holi.

“Mahagathbandhan is intact, seats and constituencies will be announced after Holi. There is nothing to worry, all is fine in the alliance,” Yadav told news agency ANI.

The deadlock over the seat-sharing deal in Bihar's grand alliance has finally been solved, sources has earlier told Zee News. The RJD will contest on 20 seats and Congress on nine seats added sources. Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samata Party will contest on four seats, Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha from three seats, Loktantrik Janata Dal from two seats and Vikassheel Insan Party on one.

The alliance talks hit a wall over Darbhanga and Madhubani parliamentary constituencies.

“The RJD wants 21 seats for itself, eight for Congress, five for Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, three for Hindustani Awam Party. It wants to leave the remaining three seats with Vikassheel Insan Party and Left parties,” a source in Rashtriya Janata Dal said.

The Grand Alliance comprises old allies like the Congress and the RJD, and new entrants such as the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) and the Vikashsheel Insaan Party (VIP).

RLSP chief and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, HAM chief and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and VIP President Mukesh Sahani, have returned from New Delhi after completing talks on seat-sharing.

